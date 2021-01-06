SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.73. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

