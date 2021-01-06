Silverway Trading Up 26.1% This Week (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Silverway has a total market cap of $1,633.75 and approximately $67.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. One Silverway token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,017.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.01290847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002502 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00194648 BTC.

About Silverway

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

