SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,606 shares.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

