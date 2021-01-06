SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ SILV opened at $11.75 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

