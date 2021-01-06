Silverback Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on January 13th (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SBTX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, January 13th. Silverback Therapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $241,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SBTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBTX opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $49.86.

In related news, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 over the last three months.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

