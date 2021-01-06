Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.69 Million

Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report sales of $226.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $219.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $870.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $872.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $953.21 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $970.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several research firms have commented on SLAB. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $127.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,330,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,189,000 after buying an additional 73,305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 702,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 65,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

