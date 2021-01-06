Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 2,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

PHPPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Signify from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels; and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

