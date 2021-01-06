Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $407.70

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 407.70 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 1519518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.70 ($5.14).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.60 ($3.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43.

In other Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) news, insider Mark Johnstone purchased 10,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £24,036.54 ($31,403.89).

About Signature Aviation plc (SIG.L) (LON:SIG)

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

