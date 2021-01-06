Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Receives $14.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

LWSCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $11.00 to $12.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from $14.75 to $14.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

