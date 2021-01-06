Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 123.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

