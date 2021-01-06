Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSDOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shiseido from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SSDOY stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.26. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

