Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO)’s (SCL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by ATB Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCL. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.31.

SCL traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.12. 674,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.82. Shawcor Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$290.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

