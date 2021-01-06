Shard Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, Shard has traded 73.1% lower against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io

Buying and Selling Shard

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

