ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.37

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 1826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $154,702.34. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $201,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 28,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.