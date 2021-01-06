Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

Shares of Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$195.00 and last traded at C$195.00, with a volume of 1598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$494.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$165.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96.

Senvest Capital Inc. (SEC.TO) (TSE:SEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$10.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.88 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

