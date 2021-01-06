Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 714,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,788. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $53.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after buying an additional 2,080,500 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.