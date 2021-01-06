Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in MYR Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in MYR Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MYR Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $61.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $994.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,420. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

