Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,000 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 257.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.53 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $364.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

