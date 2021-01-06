Sei Investments Co. Makes New $399,000 Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

