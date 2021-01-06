Sei Investments Co. Invests $359,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

