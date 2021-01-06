Sei Investments Co. Has $387,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -83.20, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 200,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $2,131,018.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $348,665.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,904,643 shares of company stock worth $34,081,017. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

