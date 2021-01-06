Sei Investments Co. Has $380,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 133.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESGR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.09. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $210.96.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $26.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.05 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

