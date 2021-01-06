Sei Investments Co. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 22.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 10,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total value of $2,139,092.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.17, for a total value of $5,555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,726,979 shares of company stock valued at $659,429,723. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.77.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $255.58 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $292.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

