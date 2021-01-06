Sei Investments Co. Has $367,000 Stake in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.