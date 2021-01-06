Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,250 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 267,403 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 167,405 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 133,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.