Seele (SEELE) Price Up 12% This Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Seele token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, Seele has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Seele has a total market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official website is seele.pro . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, HADAX, Hotbit, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.