Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Securitas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Securitas AB offers security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

