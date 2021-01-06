Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $63,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,991,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. 150,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,145. The firm has a market cap of $458.44 million and a PE ratio of -16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

