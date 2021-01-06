Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.49

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 2304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.