Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.19

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 3502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

SA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seabridge Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at about $19,275,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 321,790 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 8.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,887,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 830,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

