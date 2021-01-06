Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $58,857.48 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
SCU stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 425,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.