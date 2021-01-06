Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Sells $58,857.48 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCU stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 425,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. BidaskClub lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

