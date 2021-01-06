SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $26,615.73 and $131.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

