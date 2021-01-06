Scotiabank Increases Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$1.50

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

WEF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.05 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.53.

TSE WEF traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,706. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$499.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.27. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.41.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$290.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

