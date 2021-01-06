Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Scientific Games stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

