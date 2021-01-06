Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.74

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 46215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

