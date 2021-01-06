Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.17

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.17 and last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $952.58 million, a PE ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $464.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $98,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $378,011. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

