Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.05

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 87658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

SBGSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

