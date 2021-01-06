Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.85

Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) (LON:SCLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.50. Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 437,388 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.96.

Get Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Cliff Holloway bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57). Also, insider Martin Diggle acquired 750,000 shares of Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £82,500 ($107,786.78).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell Holdings plc (SCLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.