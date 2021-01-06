Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.52

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 406709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.