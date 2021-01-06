Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDVKY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Sandvik alerts:

Shares of Sandvik stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.