Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SAND opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 7.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 543,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

