San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Up 7%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 156,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 105,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 396,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 232,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.