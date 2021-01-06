San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Price Up 7%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 156,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 105,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.