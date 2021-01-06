Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 36,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sampo Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.