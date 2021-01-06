Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.57. 176,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 251,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 103.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 200,420 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 76,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

