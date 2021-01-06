salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE CRM opened at $221.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day moving average of $227.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.