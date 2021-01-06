Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Up 24.2%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 5,131,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 980% from the average daily volume of 475,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

