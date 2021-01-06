Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.13

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 111 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

