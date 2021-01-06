Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.43, with a volume of 684493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -242.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.53.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.