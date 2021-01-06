Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.61

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 50,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 68.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

