Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.15

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

